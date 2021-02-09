Kashmir, Today's Paper
Qawaali night held at Gulmarg Golf Club

Gulmarg Battalion of Indian Army organised a Qawaali Night at Golf Club in association with JK Tourism.

According to a statement the Army said that the Commander PirPanjal Brigade alongwith other civil dignitaries were present on the occasion and locals gathered in large numbers to participate and witness the exciting event.

“Cultural and musical programme was conducted which included Sufi, Qawaali and other soothing genre and was highly appealing to the musically oriented youth of the Valley. The event was conducted adhering to all precautionary measures like social distancing, wearing masks and hand sanitizing. The event concluded with the mesmerizing and rocking performance. The event also witnessed a painting competition. Winners of the Painting competition and the participants of Qawaali Night were felicitated by the Cdr Pir Panjal Brigade,” it said. 

