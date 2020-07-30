Qayoom Wani extends greeting on eve of Eid

Srinagar, July 30: Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum Chairman, Abdul Qayoom Wani on Thursday extended greetings to people of Jammu and Kashmir and entire Muslim World on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha.

In a statement, Wani said the festival teaches virtues of devotion, faith and sacrifice and inspires feelings of brotherhood, compassion and unity.

Wani said while sacrificing animals on the Eid people should follow SOPs and ensure social distancing to prevent spread of COVID19.

He appealed people of J&K to remember all those families whose kin were lodged in different jails and those people who suffered due to lockdown.

Wani appealed people not forget widows, orphans and those people who were in dire need of help. He appealed people to help them to their level best on this Eid.

Wani also appealed religious preachers to make people understand the importance of social distancing amid COVID19.

He urged upon the government to release all political and apolitical detainees and youths lodged in and outside jails, ahead of Eid.

Wani said release of detainees has become human issue keeping in view fear of COVID19 which has put detainees and their families in mental trauma.

Wani demanded early release of all the detainees on humanitarian grounds to allow them celebrate this Eid with their families.