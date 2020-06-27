Qayoom Wani flays issuance of Domicile certificates

Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum Abdul Qayoom Wani has said that new domicile law is aimed to change the demography of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, Wani termed it an onslaught on ‘constitutional, political, economic, cultural and employment rights’.

“This move is unacceptable to the people as Domicile Law is undemocratic and unconstitutional. Jammu and Kashmir has its own resources and exploitation of these resources will never be suitable and sensible for the economy and ecology here,” he said.

He said issuing Domicile certificates to non-state subjects is unfortunate amid Covid19 when whole world is reeling under fear.

He expressed grief over the killing of innocent boy of Bijbehara.