Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 28, 2020, 3:04 AM

Qayoom Wani flays issuance of Domicile certificates

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 28, 2020, 3:04 AM
File Photo

Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum Abdul Qayoom Wani has said that new domicile law is aimed to change the demography of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, Wani termed it an onslaught on ‘constitutional, political, economic, cultural and employment rights’.

Trending News

VC CUK urges youth to establish start-ups

ISM organizes awareness camp at Bandipora

DC Kulgam reviews status of land acquisition for NH-444

Private schools announce fee waiver

“This move is unacceptable to the people as Domicile Law is undemocratic and unconstitutional. Jammu and Kashmir has its own  resources and exploitation of these resources will never be suitable and sensible for the economy and ecology here,” he said.

He said issuing Domicile certificates to non-state subjects is unfortunate amid Covid19 when whole world is reeling under fear.

He expressed grief over the killing of innocent boy of Bijbehara.

Related News