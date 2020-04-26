Kashmir, Today's Paper
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 27, 2020, 1:10 AM

Qayoom Wani hails revocation of PSA on KEA President

Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 27, 2020, 1:10 AM
Former EJAC President and civil society member, Qayoom Wani on Sunday hailed the decision of revocation of Public Safety Act (PSA) on Muhammad Yaseen Khan, President Kashamir Economic Alliance (KEA) and others.

Wani demanded that the government should speed up the process of revocation of PSA of other detainees in view the fear of corona pandemic and in respect of the holy month of Ramadhan.

He said some detainees being senior citizens and aged like High Court Bar Association, President, Mian Qayoom and others having multiple ailments were prone to COVID19, as per health experts.

“Their release needs to be considered on humanitarian grounds,” Wani said.

