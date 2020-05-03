Qayoom Wani hails role of Kashmiri journalists

Former EJAC President and civil society member Abdul Qayoom Wani on Sunday said the denial of the high-speed internet to people in Kashmir was “sheer injustice.”

In a statement, Wani expressed anguish that on one hand tall claims of freedom of press were being made but on the other hand Kashmiri journalists were being harassed on one or the other pretext.

“The role of a journalist is obviously to present truth to people as well as to those in power. Journalists work like a mirror and show image to people as well as those in power,” Wani said.

He said newspapers in Kashmir and TV channels have seen bad days and need real freedom as the coronavirus has shaken the world. He applauded the role of Kashmiri journalists of all shades for working in tough times even at the risk of their life.

Wani demanded that cases against all Kashmiri journalists should be withdrawn and those detained should be freed and given a free environment to exercise their professional assignments.

He said the cases lodged recently against Gowhar Geelani, Masrat Zahra, Peerzada Ashiq should be withdrawn as they work in a professional perspective to raise voice. “That voice should not be gagged,” he said.