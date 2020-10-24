Quadcopter shot down in Keran sector

Army on Saturday morning shot down a quadcopter along Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector of Kupwara district of northern Kashmir.

Giving details Army said that a quadcopter (DJI Mavic 2 Pro model) was shot down this morning by the Army on the LoC in Kupwara district.

Army said that the quadcopter fitted with cameras, was spotted hovering in air and shot it from his INSAS Rifle. They said the drone was seized and further investigation is on.

It is not the first time a quadcopter has been shot along the borders in Jammu and Kashmir.

Security agencies say that there has been a spurt in the use of drones from Pakistani side over the past few months to smuggle arms and narcotics.

Earlier in June, an attempt to drop weapons through a drone was scuttled by BSF personnel when they shot down a Hexa-copter with a payload of five-and-a-half kgs including a sophisticated US-made M4 semi-automatic carbine and seven Chinese grenades along the International border in Kathua district.