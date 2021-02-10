Quality Evaluation Laboratory of IIKSTC gets NABTCL accreditation

The Quality Evaluation Laboratory (QEL) at India International Kashmir Saffron Trading Centre (IIKSTC) Dussoo Pampore has been accorded Accreditation by National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABTCL).

Speaking about the achievement, Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal said the accreditation has been achieved only after persistent efforts put by the team of IIKSTC. He said the accreditation will go a long way in promoting the Saffron trade as the buyers will get assurance regarding the quality of produce.

Regarding the NABTCL accreditation, Chowdhary said it is a procedure by which an authoritative body gives formal recognition of technical competence for special tests/ measurement based on third party assessment and following all international standards.