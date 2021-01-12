Rafi Mir asks Govt to come clean on highway closure, ration cut

Apni Party General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir Tuesday said that the government needs to come clean on the curtailment of ration allocations to Kashmir valley, closure of Srinagar-Jammu highway, and non-responsiveness to the incidents of rising cardiac arrests and bird flu scare.

A statement of Apni Party issued here quoted Mir as saying that the persistent closure of Srinagar-Jammu highway had become a “taboo”.

“The highway closure calls are ad nauseam that have jinxed our trade and economy,” he said. “The essential supplies get frequently affected, fuel supplies clogged, airfares hiked, and situational inflation plagues the markets in the Valley.”

Mir said that this gave a rise to “dismal economic situation” in J&K.

“The Government of India and the J&K government should take this issue earnestly and scheme for a one-time solution to resolve this problem that has continued to exist from the past 70 years,” he said in the statement.

However, Mir hailed the decision of the Lt Governor-led administration for declaring the recent heavy snowfall as a State Specific Natural Calamity under the State Disaster Response Fund.