Anantnag,
UPDATED: January 31, 2021, 12:17 AM

Rafi Mir welcomes MC Pahalgam councilors into Apni Party

Anantnag,
January 31, 2021

Apni Party General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir Saturday welcomed the independent councilors of Municipal Corporation Pahalgam into the party fold.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that while speaking on this occasion, Mir said that the youth of Pahalgam had the vision to carry out the developmental projects in Pahalgam.

“Apni Party provides a platform for the youth to voice their opinions,” Mir said.

He said that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir had tremendous skills but need apt opportunities.

