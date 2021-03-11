Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Anantnag,
UPDATED: March 12, 2021, 1:26 AM

Railway policeman mowed to death in Qazigund

GK News Network
Anantnag,
UPDATED: March 12, 2021, 1:26 AM
Greater Kashmir

In a case of hit-and-run, an unknown vehicle Thursday mowed down a railway policeman in Damjan area of Qazigund in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, Police said.

The railway policeman identified as Pervaiz Ahmad, 38, of Hutmura, Mattan Anantnag was posted at Damjan.

Trending News
File Photo

Search operation underway in south Kashmir's Shopian

Srinagar had 3.8, Pahalgam minus 0.7 and Gulmarg minus 2.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature of the day. Photo: Aman Farooq/ GK

Amid chill, MeT predicts dry weather in J&K till Sunday

7 militant associates arrested in Shopian: Police

File Pic

Admin failed to handle post-rains situation in Kashmir: Sagar

“Ahmad was performing his duty when he was crushed to death by a speedy vehicle early morning,” a Police said. “He died on the spot.”

It said that the incident seemed to be a hit-and-run case. “A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the law and further investigation has been taken up to crack the case,” Police said.

Related News