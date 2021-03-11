Railway policeman mowed to death in Qazigund

In a case of hit-and-run, an unknown vehicle Thursday mowed down a railway policeman in Damjan area of Qazigund in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, Police said.

The railway policeman identified as Pervaiz Ahmad, 38, of Hutmura, Mattan Anantnag was posted at Damjan.

“Ahmad was performing his duty when he was crushed to death by a speedy vehicle early morning,” a Police said. “He died on the spot.”

It said that the incident seemed to be a hit-and-run case. “A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the law and further investigation has been taken up to crack the case,” Police said.