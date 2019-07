Rains in Kashmir on Thursday morning brought relief to the residents from scorching heat and humid weather conditions.

The Meteorological department had predicted a two-day spell of rains from Thursday.

“There will be a spell of intermittent rains on Thursday and Friday in Kashmir,” the Deputy Director MeT department, Mukhtar Ahmad had said yesterday.

Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 33.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday while the humidity in the city was recorded at 47 degrees.