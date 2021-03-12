Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: March 13, 2021, 1:39 AM

Rains damage Ganderbal school wall

The incessant rains for the past few days damaged the newly-constructed boundary wall of a government school in Ganderbal district on Friday morning.

The boundary wall of the Government Middle School Beehama Ganderbal collapsed Friday morning following incessant rains.

Locals said that the wall of the school premises was constructed in such a way two years back that it could have suffered damage anytime.

Chief Education Officer (CEO) Ganderbal Nazir Ahmed told Greater Kashmir that they had sent a team of the engineering wing to the spot to assess the damage and submit a report.

