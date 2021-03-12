Rains damage Ganderbal school wall

The incessant rains for the past few days damaged the newly-constructed boundary wall of a government school in Ganderbal district on Friday morning.

Locals said that the wall of the school premises was constructed in such a way two years back that it could have suffered damage anytime.

Chief Education Officer (CEO) Ganderbal Nazir Ahmed told Greater Kashmir that they had sent a team of the engineering wing to the spot to assess the damage and submit a report.