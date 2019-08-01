Kashmir, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: August 1, 2019, 5:25 PM

Rains lash Srinagar; traffic jams, waterlogging trouble residents

The district administration has pressed dewatering pumps into service to clear the roads.
Rains lashed Srinagar city which resulted in severe traffic jam in the city as pedestrians were seen wading through the waters on Thursday August 1, 2019. Aman Farooq/GK

A morning downpour in parts of Kashmir on Thursday brought down the temperature in the Valley, even as rain caused waterlogging in many regions.

Light rainfall started in the city around 7:30 am. The downpour got heavier as the day progressed, leading to waterlogging of roads in many areas of the city, including the commercial hub of Lal Chowk, officials said.

Severe traffic jam was reported in the city as pedestrians were seen wading through the waters.

The district administration has pressed dewatering pumps into service to clear the roads.

According to the MeT office, the weather will remain cloudy in the summer capital.

