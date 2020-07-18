Rainy weather likely for 2 days from Monday

Meteorological Department has predicted a 2-day spell of rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir from Monday.

Director MeT Sonam Lotus said the rainfall was expected to occur at most places of Jammu, scattered places of Kashmir and isolated places of Ladakh.

“The shower is expected in these regions between July 20 and 21 with main activity during night on July 20,” said Lotus.

Both J&K and Ladakh have witnessed a rainfall deficit in June and July so far. As per MeT data, J&K has recorded 49 and Leh 53 and Kargil 80 per cent deficit rainfall between June 1 and July 10. Cumulatively, Ladakh has recorded a deficit of 59 per cent.

The rainfall will give respite to the people in the Valley, which has been reeling under hot weather conditions for last several weeks.

On Saturday, the summer capital Srinagar recorded maximum temperature of 31.8 degrees Celsius while winter capital Jammu recorded 37 degrees.

Ski-resort Gulmarg recorded the lowest day temperature in the Valley at 23.8 degree Celsius.

Earlier, Srinagar had recorded its hottest day of the season so far on July 4 with mercury soaring to 34 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, with the rising temperatures in the Valley, youngsters were seen killing the heat by taking dip in water bodies at various places.