Raj Bhavan accords warm send off to Director SSF

Srinagar, July 30: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu and officers and the staff of the Raj Bhavan, accorded a warm send off to Rajnish Pran, who has served as Director, Special Security Force (SSF) at the Lt Governor’s Secretariat.

The Lt Governor appreciated the conduct of the officer with which he performed his duties to oversee the security of the Raj Bhavan. He wished him good health and happiness in his post retirement life and prosperity in the future.

The farewell function concluded with the Lt Governor partaking in the high tea with the outgoing officer and other officers of the Raj Bhavan.

Bipul Pathak, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, officers and staff of the Raj Bhavan were present on the occasion.