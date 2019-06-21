Rajasthan tourist dies of cardiac arrest in central Kashmir's Kangan

A tourist died of cardiac arrest on Friday in Kangan area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

The deceased was identified as Kishan Bujral (49) son of Sham Lal Bujral resident of Rajasthan.

Reports said that he fell unconscious in a vehicle due to chest pain while returning from Leh and on way to Sonamarg.

An official said that the deceased was rushed to primary health centre Hariganiwan in Sonamarag where from he was referred to sub district hospital Kangan.

However, doctors declared him brought dead on arrival.

Police has taken cognizance of the matter.