Rajnath Singh inaugurates 44 BRO bridges

Union Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh on Monday inaugurated 44 bridges constructed by Border Road Organisation (BRO) in seven states and Union Territories sharing International Borders.

He dedicated the bridges to the nation and also laid the foundation stone for Nechiphu tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh. Of the 44 bridges, 10 in J&K were inaugurated in presence of Lieutenant Governor (LG) J&K, Manoj Sinha and Jitendra Singh, MoS in the PMO.

The 10 bridges of J&K inaugurated today include Isham Bridge, Dahi Bridge, Dandi Bridge, Saniyal Bridge, Baniyari Bridge, AIK Bridge, Kallah Bridge, Madhun Bridge, Babban Bridge and Batha Bridge.

The LG expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi; Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh; Border Roads Organization and every individual associated with the construction of these vital bridges in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The day is special for J&K as 10 of the 44 bridges being inaugurated today are for the UT,” said the LG. He observed that the newly inaugurated bridges would play a crucial role in strengthening the connectivity to the far flung areas of J&K and enhancing the operational efficiency of defence forces.

“The bridges are crucial for the region for rapid development and defence purposes. Not only will connect people from remote parts of J&K to the rest of the nation but will also serve the defence forces serving here,” he said. “I strongly believe that bridges are not only critical component of a country’s infrastructure but they connect people and have power to change the destiny of a society and economy of the region.”

He said J&K was treading fast on the road to development, peace and prosperity. He said development has reached to remote villages of the UT and the bridges will further help connect many villages.

Underlining the significance of newly inaugurated bridges, the LG observed that the bridge on Bandipora-Gurez road over Dahi-Nallah would connect villages which used to remain cut off from even district headquarters for about six months. The LG congratulated the DG, BRO for his active efforts in providing the lifelines to villages of J&K.