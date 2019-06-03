Rajnath Singh reviews security in Kashmir on his maiden visit as Defence Minister

After assuming charge as the Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh on Monday visited the Kashmir Valley on Tuesday to review the prevailing security situation.

Singh, according to a defence spokesman, visited the Siachen area in the morning and arrived in Srinagar by afternoon.

He was accompanied by the COAS General Bipin Rawat and Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, Northern Army Commander.

They were received by Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, Chinar Corps Commander in Srinagar, said the spokesman.

Singh was briefed in detail about the situation on the Line of Control, hinterland and the successful counter-militancy operations, he said.

The Defence Minister, he added, was also apprised of the great synergy and the close coordination amongst all the government agencies towards bringing back normalcy in the region and about the preparations in place for smooth conduct of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

“Lauding the valour, sacrifice and patriotic fervour of every soldier serving in these challenging situations for national integrity, Rajnath Singh said that the country was proud of its soldiers,” said the spokesman.

He urged all to continue the good that they were doing and ensure safety of the innocent people while dealing firmly with the inimical elements.

He also impressed upon the commanders to maintain strict vigil along the Line of Control and remain prepared to give a befitting reply to any misadventure from across the border.