Raju inspects Rangil WSS, reviews restoration work on Sindh extension canal breach

Secretary Jal Shakti Department, M Raju, Friday inspected the Rangil Water Supply Scheme (WSS) besides taking stock of restoration work on Sindh extension canal breach at Malshahi Bagh.

He was accompanied by Chief Engineer Irrigation and Flood Control Kashmir and Chief Engineer PHE Kashmir as well as other engineers of the Department.

Secretary inspected 30 MGD as well as 10 MGD Filtration plants at Rangil and asked the concerned to ensure that highest water quality should be maintained at both the plants.

Secretary also visited the spot where Sindh Extension canal has breached at Malshahi Bagh and took stock of the progress of ongoing work. He directed the Chief Engineer Irrigation and Flood Control to expedite the pace of work for speedy completion.

Meanwhile, Secretary also inspected the fabrication work of steel conductor coming up at the breached spot and directed the CE PHE to explore the possibility of augmenting discharge capacity through temporary diversion by laying additional pipes so that raw water to Rangil and Alsteng plants is ensured.

Later, Secretary inspected the areas where the work under Jal Jeevan Mission is going on and appreciated the engineers for meeting the targets set in this regard.