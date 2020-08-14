Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 15, 2020, 12:55 AM

Raju inspects Rangil WSS, reviews restoration work on Sindh extension canal breach

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 15, 2020, 12:55 AM

Secretary Jal Shakti Department, M Raju, Friday inspected the Rangil Water Supply Scheme (WSS) besides taking stock of restoration work on Sindh extension canal breach at Malshahi Bagh.

He was accompanied by Chief Engineer Irrigation and Flood Control Kashmir and Chief Engineer PHE Kashmir as well as other engineers of the Department.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Civilian shot dead in south Kashmir's Pulwama

GK Photo

Truck parked near Jawahar Tunnel goes up in flames, driver escapes unhurt

Representational Photo

66 travelers among 532 new covid-19 cases; J&K tally crosses 28K mark

Representational Pic

COVID19: Two more deaths take Bandipora toll to 21

Secretary inspected 30 MGD as well as 10 MGD Filtration plants at Rangil and asked the concerned to ensure that highest water quality should be maintained at both the plants.

Secretary also visited the spot where Sindh Extension canal has breached at Malshahi Bagh and took stock of the progress of ongoing work. He directed the Chief Engineer Irrigation and Flood Control to expedite the pace of work for speedy completion.

Meanwhile, Secretary also inspected the fabrication work of steel conductor coming up at the breached spot and directed the CE PHE to explore the possibility of augmenting discharge capacity through temporary diversion by laying additional pipes so that raw water to Rangil and Alsteng plants is ensured.

Latest News
Representational Pic

Civilian shot dead in south Kashmir's Pulwama

File Photo of M S Dhoni

Consider me retired: M S Dhoni calls it quits

GK Photo

Truck parked near Jawahar Tunnel goes up in flames, driver escapes unhurt

Representational Photo

66 travelers among 532 new covid-19 cases; J&K tally crosses 28K mark

Later, Secretary inspected the areas where the work under Jal Jeevan Mission is going on and appreciated the engineers for meeting the targets set in this regard.

Related News