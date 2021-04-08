Ramadan arrangements reviewed at Budgam

The District Developmental Commissioner (DDC), Budgam Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza today convened a meeting of officers to review and finalize the arrangements for ensuing holy month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak.

During the meeting, the DDC directed the concerned for the constitution of special market checking squads to keep check on profiteering, hoarding and overcharging by shopkeepers.

Stressing on the uninterrupted power and water supply across the district, the DDC asked Ex. Engineers of PDD and PHE to sensitize their field staff to ensure that there is hassle free water and electricity supply to the consumers during the Ramadan especially at the Sehri and Iftar times.

Emphasizing on the sanitation and lighting of towns and municipality areas, the DDC directed Executive officers of Municipal Committees to launch special cleanliness drives in the district with focus on roads, lanes, drains and regular lifting of wastage from markets and also installation of lights in their respective towns.

Further, DDC directed concerned to ensure plying of public transport during evening times as well in all towns for the commuters.

The meeting among others was attended by ADC Budgam Nasir Ahmad, CPO, all SDMs, ACR, CMO, Ex. Engineer of PHE, ARTO, Sheep and Animal husbandry officer and other concerned.

KAS officers welcome issuance of pending seniority list

Srinagar, Apr 8: Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) Officers has welcomed government’s decision of finalising the pending seniority list of KAS officers.

JKAS officers have appreciated government’s decision taken today by issuing long pending seniority list. “It’s really a historical decision. Now officers from J&K are too entitled for induction into IAS, which was halted from so many years,” they said.

“There are so many vacancies in IAS from JKAS quota. By finalizing seniority list, now more JKAS officers will get inducted into IAS,” they said.