Random testing begins in COVID19 red zones of Hajin

With the establishment of two sampling centres in Sumbal, authorities have started random testing in red zones of Hajin area here.

More than 150 tests were conducted in last five days on randomly picked people from the most affected villages of Gund Jahangir and Naidkhai.

An official said for the last two days they tested volunteers who were on ground and some sanitation workers who had got exposed in quarantine centres.

“We plan to take samples of health workers, ambulance drivers, police personnel and home delivery persons as well,” he said.

Another official said they were the first to have started testing of the randomly selected people. “This was possible only after establishment of the facilities here,” the official said.

The official said they have a robust contact tracing mechanism in place. “We tracked almost all persons with travel history,” he said.

Special Officer COVID19, Syed ShahnawazBukhari said the health teams have screened more than 23,000 people, which is 25% of total population of Hajin.

“Our aim is to ensure all patients with any symptoms, travel history and contact history are picked up for testing,” Bukhari said. “After initial peak we had relatively stable last week for Hajin block but we can’t predict what will happen next week. So we aren’t complacent at all,” the official said.

Bukahri expressed gratitude to SKIMS authorities. “We received enormous support from the SKIMS. They have conducted more than 1,000 tests so far in Hajin alone,” he said. “It is with help of SKIMS authorities that we were able to test 75 percent population of Danger Mohalla and Gund Jahangir which have reported 48 cases so far.”

He said while 90 percent of cases tested have been reported as COVID negative, 85 cases were detected positive for the virus including one person who died last month. “Nearly 90% of these cases are from three small hamlets of GundJahangeer, Naidkhai and SK Bala”, he said.

Bukhari said the good thing was that 18 COVID19 positive cases from Hajin have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals.