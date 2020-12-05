Rape accused in Kulgam arrested within 6 hours: Police

The accused involved in rape of a minor girl was arrested within six hours, Police said on Saturday.

A statement of Police issued here said Police Station Devsar received a complaint stating that a 17-year-old minor girl (name withheld) had been sexually assaulted, video-graphed and the obscene video had been uploaded on social media networks.

The statement said a case under FIR No 120/2020 under the relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Devsar and investigation was initiated.

It said a special team headed by SHO Devsar under the supervision of DySP Police Chowki Kulgam was constituted.

“The team acted swiftly and after strenuous efforts generated specific information by utilising all available means which led to the arrest of the accused within six hours after a complaint was received,” the Police statement said. “He has been identified as Muhammad Aamir Bhat of Gudder Kulgam and has been shifted to Police Station Devsar where he remains in custody.”

As a part of investigation, necessary medico-legal formalities have been carried out and investigation into the matter is in progress, the statement said.

It said the timely intervention and swift action by Police against the anti-social elements had been highly appreciated by the locals.