Rasheed asks Omar to convene all-party meet to defend JK's special status

Former legislator and Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) president Er Rasheed on Wednesday asked Omar Abdullah to convene an all-party meeting to “defend” the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference organised by Peoples United Front (PUF) – an amalgam of Rasheed-led AIP and Shah Faesal-led JKPM – Rasheed said time was running out fast to reach a consensus for defending the special status of the state.

“We urge Omar Sahab to call for an all party meet where all of us can formulate a joint strategy. PUF is ready to join a united platform to defend the special status of the state,” he said during a press conference organised at headquarters of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM).

He said if Omar Abdullah failed to convene an all-party meet then PUF will convene an all party meet on its own.

“We know NC, PDP and PC is responsible for the present mess Kashmir is in. However, this is not the time for blame game,” said Rasheed while maintaining that the PUF was ready to work with everyone.

“If they want to merge all the parties and make one strong regional party we are also ready for that,” he said.

Rasheed also lashed out at Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for abstaining from voting over Triple Talaq Bill in the Parliament on Tuesday.

On the occasion, bureaucrat-turned-politcian Shah Faesal said that people should understand that the special status is not only for the valley but for other regions as well.

“People of the entire state should understand that the special status is also for Ladakh and Jammu divisions of the state not only for the Valley. I want to thank former bar presidents of Jammu who came out in support of the special status,” Faesal said.

PUF also launched a signature campaign to defend the special status of the state.