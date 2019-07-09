Rasheed-led PUF begins three day sit-in to demand tunnels for Karnah and Gurez

Former legislator Er Rasheed on Tuesday staged a sit-in near Civil Secretariat here along with activists of Peoples United Front (PUF) to demand tunnels for Gurez and Karnah areas.

“People of Karnah, Gurez and other border areas have every right to live with honour and dignity,” Er Rasheed said while addressing journalists after launching the three-day sit-in.

He said that the residents of Karnah and Gurez need tunnels and not LoC shelling, Bofors guns, arms and ammunition.

“Every year precious lives are lost and the areas remain cut off for months together in bad weather. While people on the other side of the LoC have better roads and other basic amenities but unfortunately people from our side are living a miserable life. Government must wake up and listen to the sufferings of people of Gurez and Karnah,” he said.

Rasheed said that the protest was being held not only to ask the union government to take notice of miseries and misfortunes of people of border areas but the entire people of J&K must wake up and speak for people of Karnah and Gurez.