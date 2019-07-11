Rasheed walks barefoot to secretariat in solidarity with Karnah, Gurez residents

Former legislator and Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) president Er Rasheed who concluded his three-day sit-in on Thursday walked barefoot to the civil secretariat here to express solidarity with the residents of Karnah and Gurez.

Talking to media persons on the conclusion of sit-in, Er. Rasheed said that the government will have to do justice with the people of Karnah and Gurez, who are living a miserable life for the want of proper road connectivity.

“The three day sit-in must be a wakeup call for the state and central government and steps should be taken to ensure that work on these two prestigious tunnels starts at an earliest, so that precious lives, time and energy is saved,” he said.

After concluding the sit-in, Er. Rasheed along with Sheikh Gh. Nabi, retired District and Sessions Judge from Karnah on behalf of civil society Karnah walked to the civil secretariat to submit the memorandum to the government.

“Walking barefoot to the civil secretariat is just a message not for the government but the common masses too not to underestimate the sufferings of people of border areas and we all must treat them too as humans,” he said.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

Rasheed said it was shameful that a body at times takes a week’s time to reach home even as people have access to macadamised roads in cities and towns.

Er. Rasheed submitted a memorandum to the government through Chief Secretary urging Union and State governments to take up the construction work for Karnah and Gurez tunnels in hand at an earliest.

He added that he will be writing to Union surface transport minister Nitin Gadkari over the issue. “If government fails to respond positively, we will knock and rock power corridors in Delhi by peaceful sit-in and other means,” he added.