RAT campaign continues in Red-Zones of Ganderbal

In continuation to its efforts for aggressive Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) in Red Zones of the district, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal today visited Red Zone Bamloora and urged people to come forward for Covid testing.

During the visit, the DC went door to door along with the Additional Deputy Commissioner and urged people to come forward for Covid testing in a camp established by the Health Department in the area.

Besides this, the COVID-19 testing camps were also held in other Red-Zone areas of Pandach, Tehlipora and people in these areas were made aware and appealed to get tested through loudspeakers mounted on vehicles.

The DC on the occasion interacted with the local population and urged them to extend full cooperation to the district Administration during the COVID-19 testing adding that testing will be most beneficial in curbing the community transmission of infection.

He also warned that strict action shall be initiated against those who do not come forward for testing.

Meanwhile, FIR was also lodged against three persons who resisted to Covid testing and violating related SOPs. The DC during the visit was accompanied by ADC, ASP, CMO and other concerned officers.