RAT campaign to continue in red zones: DC Ganderbal

Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal on Sunday said that Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) campaign would continue in the red zones of the district—directing officers to ensure strict home isolation protocol across these areas.

According to official spokesperson, the Deputy Commissioner chaired a meeting of the Health Department to review the progress of RAT campaign which was recently initiated by the district administration in red zones.

RAT campaign was started in view of a surge in positive cases from the last few days to contain the spread of COVID19 infection in the district.

During the meeting the DC sought details from the concerned BMOs about the progress of tests done in their respective blocks and status of services provided to the patients who are in home isolation. The CMO Ganderbal briefed the DC about the total RAT’s done, active positive cases, status of positive patients, and availability of oximeter, RAT kits and contact tracing.

Reviewing the services provided to the patients in home isolation, the DC exhorted upon the BMOs to ensure home isolation protocol is followed strictly by the patients and take stringent action against such patients who violate SOPs.

Addressing the meeting, the DC urged upon the officials of the Health Department to ensure aggressive Rapid Antigen testing is done in all Red Zone areas of the district and all service providers of the district are tested. Besides, he stressed for proper monitoring of patients in home isolation.

Among others, the meeting was attended by ADC Ganderbal, Farooq Ahmad Baba, CMO Ganderbal, DHO, BMOs and other officials from the Health Department.