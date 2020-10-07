RAT drive held at KU's south campus

A Rapid Antigen Test drive was held at Kashmir University’s South Campus, Anantnag, on Wednesday.

The special drive was conducted by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Anantnag on the request of Director South Campus, Dr Aijaz Ahmad Wani, in continuation with the varsity’s persistent efforts to help combat the Coronavirus pandemic. “The DDMA conducted the drive through the Department of Health, Jammu and Kashmir, wherein a team of health professionals from Block Medical Office Achabal took the samples of the teaching and non-teaching staff for the Rapid Antigen Test,” Dr Aijaz said.

During the drive, the health officials apprised the staff about the preventive measures which need to be taken to help contain the spread of the Coronavirus. They also stressed on strict adherence to social distancing norms, frequent hand-washing and mandatory wearing of face-masks. Dr Aijaz thanked the District Administration and Block Medical Officer Achabal for carrying out the drive in a professional manner.