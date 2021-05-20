Ration kits distributed among Shikara-walas in Dal Lake

In order to extend a helping hand to the Shikara walas in Dal Lake Srinagar, the District Administration Srinagar today distributed ration kits among the boat owners.

The initiative was taken by DDMA Srinagar, as a part of relief measures undertaken to offer assistance to the underprivileged and needy groups whose livelihood has got affected due to the 2nd wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad riding in a shikara with the ration kits handed over the same to shikara owners. As many as 300 ration kits were distributed among the Shikara walas at various Ghats in the Dal Lake.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar Syed Hanief Balkhi, Tehsildar Khanyar and other concerned accompanied the DC during the distribution process.

Meanwhile Shikara owners association have thanked LGs Administration for extending relief amount in favour of Shikara walas during the pandemic through the Tourism Department. They also expressed gratitude to District administration Srinagar for providing ration relief to the Shikara walas.