Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 26, 2021, 3:41 AM

'Ration Money Allowance enhanced for non-gazetted F&ES personnel, Prisons Deptt'

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 26, 2021, 3:41 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

The Jammu and Kashmir administration Monday accorded sanction to the grant of enhancement of ‘Ration Money Allowance’ in favour of non-gazetted staff of the Fire and Emergency Services and Prisons Department.

This would be effective from December 2020.

Trending News
"The services were temporarily suspended early in the morning in the valley for ensuring peaceful Republic Day celebrations," the officials said. [File]

R-Day: Mobile Internet services restored in Kashmir

Advisor Baseer Ahmad Khan took the salute at the march past after unfurling the tricolour. Mubashir Khan/GK

Centre leaving no stone unturned to make J&K progressive, prosperous: Lt governor's adviser

Advisor Baseer Ahmad Khan took the salute at the march past after unfurling the tricolour. Mubashir Khan/GK

Republic Day celebrated in Kashmir amid tight security

Representational Photo

Internet services on mobile devices suspended in Kashmir

The increment, as per an order issued by the Home Department, states that the enhancement was being made from the existing Rs 2000 to Rs 2500 per person per month with effect from December 1, 2020.

 “This issue is with the concurrence of the Finance Department conveyed vide UO No A/2(2018)-ration-343/J/77 dated 17 September 2020,” the order reads.

Related News