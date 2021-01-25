'Ration Money Allowance enhanced for non-gazetted F&ES personnel, Prisons Deptt'

The Jammu and Kashmir administration Monday accorded sanction to the grant of enhancement of ‘Ration Money Allowance’ in favour of non-gazetted staff of the Fire and Emergency Services and Prisons Department.

This would be effective from December 2020.

The increment, as per an order issued by the Home Department, states that the enhancement was being made from the existing Rs 2000 to Rs 2500 per person per month with effect from December 1, 2020.

“This issue is with the concurrence of the Finance Department conveyed vide UO No A/2(2018)-ration-343/J/77 dated 17 September 2020,” the order reads.