Ration scam: ACB registers case in FCS&CA Deptt, conducts searches

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Monday unearthed a ration scam in the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) department.

A statement of ACB issued here said a verification conducted by the ACB revealed that Director FCS&CA department, Kashmir had allotted additional 500 Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) Ration Tickets (RTs) to district Baramulla from October 2017 vide order No 261-DFCS&CAK of 2017 dated July 10, 2017 under the revised National Food Security Act (NFSA) target.

The statement said that the additional allotment of rice 5075 quintals (35 kg per RT per month) continuously flowed from the Directorate of FCS&CA, Kashmir to district Baramulla for 29 months from October 2017 to February 2020.

It said that the officials of FCS&CA department instead of identifying the additional 500 AAY beneficiaries, misappropriated the quantity of additional allotment in league with their Tehsil Supply Officers (TSOs) and storekeepers resulting in a loss of over Rs 1 crore to J&K’s exchequer.

The ACB statement said consequently, a case under FIR No 05/2020 has been registered in Police Station ACB Baramulla under sections 5(1)(c), 5(1)(d) r/w 5(2) J&K P C Act Svt 2006 and section 120-B,409.

It said that after the registration of FIR, searches were conducted at various locations after obtaining search warrant from the court. During the searches, incriminating documents related to the case were recovered.