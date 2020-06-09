Ration 'scam' | Budgam villagers submit 'statement of facts' to probe panel

A panel set-up to probe the alleged ration scam in Budgam wherein subsidized food grains were being sold at exorbitant rates to people belonging from Below Poverty Line Tuesday received “statement of facts” from aggrieved families.

The J&K government had on Monday ordered the inquiry in the alleged scam. In their statement, the villagers have said 40 families were provided fake APL ration cards by local storekeeper of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department (FCS&CAD).

It said for the last five years they were supplied rice and other food grains on “exorbitant rates” of Rs 15/ kg for rice instead of Rs 3.

The statement reads that the volunteers of RTI Movement undertook a survey found several BPL ration card holders were given ration on APL rates following which the matter was brought into the notice of authorities concerned.

“Even a group of aggrieved locals met AD Budgam but he didn’t take any action and we were forced to seek intervention of higher authorities,” it reads. In the detailed statement filed through RTI Movement, the villagers have enclosed the list of aggrieved consumers who were “duped” over the years.

Joint Director, FCS&CAD Fayaz Ahmad, who is part of inquiry committee, confirmed they have received the written statement from the villagers.

Meanwhile, Jammu & Kashmir RTI Movement has appealed Chief Secretary and Secretary FCS&CAD to ensure that money siphoned by officials of the department was returned to the villagers.

In a statement, Chairman RTI Movement, Dr Raja MuzaffarBhat said they were “working on the issue” at their own level. “We are collecting details from other villages of Budgam and other districts also which we will be submitted to the government soon” he said.

RTI Movement has also demanded a thorough probe on the issue across the state and a detailed social audit.