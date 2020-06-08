Rauf Laigroo honoured by SIR

The Society of Indian Radiographers in its executive meeting appointed several joint secretaries in addition to their position as associates to the incharges of different states/UTs in India.

According to a statement, Rauf Laigaroo is now associate to the in-charge of Haryana and Uttaranchal. “Laigaroo was appointed as Joint Secretary of SIR which is considered among the top radiographers’ platform,” said the statement.

The statement added that Laigaroo has served in different capacities of several associated hospitals of GMC Srinagar and is serving as Sr MRI Technologist at Super Speciality hospital Shreen bagh.