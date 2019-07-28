Kashmir
Editor Online
UPDATED: July 29, 2019, 1:35 AM

RAW officer Johri appointed as new BSF DG

Editor Online
UPDATED: July 29, 2019, 1:35 AM
Greater Kashmir

IPS officer V K Johri has been appointed as the next Director General (DG) of country’s largest border guarding force, BSF, an official order said Sunday.

The order has been issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) that is headed by Prime Minister NarendraModi and has Home Minister Amit Shah as its member.

Trending News

MANN KI BAAT | 'Those trying to spread hate, obstruct development in Kashmir will never succeed'

Meet the teacher hailed by Modi in Mann Ki Baaat

ACB registers 35 cases in seven months

PM likely to attend BJP meeting with J&K leaders

Johri, a 1984-batch Indian Police Service officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, is  presently serving as the Special Secretary in the external intelligence agency RAW, under the Cabinet Secretariat.

He will take over the charge of the Border Security Force from incumbent RajniKanti Mishra, who retires on August 31.

The order also stated that Johri has been appointed as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Union home ministry with “immediate effect.”

Latest News

Cong, NC misused Art 370 for political gains: Jitendra Singh

As 2 officers lock horns, HC to decide who will be next CDPO Mandi, today

Curfew plan mock drill conducted in Poonch

Sans bridge, people risk their lives to cross flooded river in Guleer Budhal

Johri will attain superannuation in September, 2020, the order stated.

The BSF, with a present strength of about 2.5 lakh personnel, is country’s largest border guarding force and is tasked to secure two of India’s most important and sensitive fronts with Pakistan and Bangladesh. The two other border guarding forces are ITBP (China) and SSB (Nepal and Bhutan).

Related News