R&B abandons work on 1-km road stretch to Handwara village

Residents of Shaldori and Hafrada in Tarathpora area of Kupwara Sunday said the authorities had failed to repair the 1-km road stretch of Wedar-Shaldori and Weder-Phalmarg.

Residents said, few years ago, the Roads and Buildings Division Kupwara took up the work on the 9-km Tarathpora-Shaldori road but abandoned the work on the 1-km stretch at the tail-end near Shaldori.

Muhammad Rafiq Mir, a resident of Shaldori, said, “We are unable to figure out why the 1-km road leading to our village was not laid when crores of rupees were spent on this project.”

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Sarpanch Fareed Ahmad Bhat said that the residents of the area have to walk on foot on the abandoned 1-km road stretch as the drivers do not ply their vehicles on it.

“Every winter, our area gets heavy snowfall and due to inaccessible road connectivity, people are forced to shoulder patients on the bed-frames,” he said.

Residents said that they approached the authorities several times but to no avail.

They appealed Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Anshul Garg to look into the matter and redress their grievance.

Executive Engineer Roads and Buildings Division Kupwara, Gurdev Singh said work was halted due to lack of funds.

“Work will be resumed after the approval of funds,” he said.