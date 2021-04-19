R&B Executive Engineer's post vacant in Bandipora

The post of Executive Engineer R&B Department in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district is lying vacant and the locals Monday complained that that it has affected the developmental works in the area.

People from Kudhara village assembled at the R&B division office near mini secretariat and raised slogans saying that they were moving from pillar to post to know about the reasons why developmental works under the R&B had been stopped from the past month.

“It’s been a month that the work on the road construction has been halted and no one bothers us explain why while the officials cite excuses about the vacant post of an executive engineer,” said Abdullah Poswal, a local.

Another villager said that the important chair was lying vacant for a month depicting the problems the people have to face.

President Contractors Association, Naseer Mir said, “It is unfortunate that the post is lying vacant for a month.”

He said that the development works were completely stalled in the district and the people in general and contractors in particular were suffering as bills were pending with the office.