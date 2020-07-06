Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 6, 2020, 11:39 PM

RDA SKIMS reframed

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 6, 2020, 11:39 PM
File Pic
File Pic

Resident Doctors Association (RDA) Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) here has been reframed under the supervision of Director, Professor AG Ahangar.

A statement said the association was refrained while following a proper electoral method.

Trending News

LAWDA carries out demolition drive at Bemina

Atal Dulloo visits GB Pant Child Hospital

Delay in Darbar 'bad exhibition of bureaucratic attitude': Prof Soz

“The vision of RDA is to work coherently with the SKIMS administration for the welfare of residents and to ensure quality patient care,” said the statement.

As per the statement, Dr Aabid Maqbool is President of the RDA, Dr Kamran Banday (Vice President), Dr Aadil Ashraf (General Secretary), Dr Adnan Raina (Joint Secretary), Dr Umar Sharie (Spokesperson), Dr Atiq Padder  (Spokesperson), Dr Zahid Qazi (Finance Secretary), Dr Musadiq (Finance Secretary), Dr Athar UnNisa (Academic Secretary), Dr Haider Guroo (Cultural/Sports Secretary), Dr Faiz Altaf (Incharge Resident Welfare Fund), DrJunaid Ahanger (Media Incharge), Dr  Bhanu Pratap (Incharge Hostel Affairs) and Dr Sabat (Incharge Hostel Affairs).

Related News