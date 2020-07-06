RDA SKIMS reframed

Resident Doctors Association (RDA) Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) here has been reframed under the supervision of Director, Professor AG Ahangar.

A statement said the association was refrained while following a proper electoral method.

“The vision of RDA is to work coherently with the SKIMS administration for the welfare of residents and to ensure quality patient care,” said the statement.

As per the statement, Dr Aabid Maqbool is President of the RDA, Dr Kamran Banday (Vice President), Dr Aadil Ashraf (General Secretary), Dr Adnan Raina (Joint Secretary), Dr Umar Sharie (Spokesperson), Dr Atiq Padder (Spokesperson), Dr Zahid Qazi (Finance Secretary), Dr Musadiq (Finance Secretary), Dr Athar UnNisa (Academic Secretary), Dr Haider Guroo (Cultural/Sports Secretary), Dr Faiz Altaf (Incharge Resident Welfare Fund), DrJunaid Ahanger (Media Incharge), Dr Bhanu Pratap (Incharge Hostel Affairs) and Dr Sabat (Incharge Hostel Affairs).