RDD starts MGNREGA works

Rural Development Department Kashmir has claimed that it started 5219 MGNREGA works across Kashmir providing jobs to rural people after easing of Covid 19 Lockdown.

As per the RDD officials, 79878 households have been benefited with the execution of the MGNREGA works. The works taken up in each district of the valley for creating public assets generated 773342 person days, they added.

The execution of works was carried out by following all precautionary measures /SOPs prescribed by the government.

“The department also produced 52.24 lakh reusable cotton masks out of which 47.01 lakh masks were provided to health officials, frontline workers and general public (priority/ non-priority beneficiaries) with main focus on Red Zone areas.

“The department utilized services of 656 Self Help Groups registered with NRLM and 11 Self Help Groups registered with Women Development Corporation for manufacturing the re-usable cotton masks and with other local tailors / boutiques.” Director, Rural Development Department Kashmir, Qazi Sarwar and Superintending Engineer, REW Kashmir with other officers conducted visits to various Blocks to take stock of ongoing developmental works.

