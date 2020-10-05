Re-engaged COVID19 staff ditched by govt: Qayoom Wani

Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum (JKCSF) on Monday took a dig at the government for withholding remuneration of the re-engaged medicos amid the COVID19.

In a statement, JKCSF Chairman Abdul Qayoom Wani said the J&K Health and Medical Education Department decided to re-engage retired Medical Officers (MOs), consultants, senior consultants, paramedics and nursing staff on contractual basis in March this year amid COVID19 pandemic.

Wani said the government had then said these medicos and other staff was being engaged for one year in view of the extraordinary situation that had arisen due to the spread of COVID19.

Wani said proper sanction was accorded to the contractual appointment of those faculty members, paramedical and nursing staff, in Government Medical Colleges, Srinagar and Jammu and doctors (Medical Officers, consultants and senior consultants) and paramedical and nursing staff in the Health Services department, who had retired from these Institutions with effect from 31 March 2018.

He said these people have been serving people in compliance with the government orders in the larger interest of the masses to safeguard their lives and putting their own lives on risk.

“But the irony of the time is that when the public outcry has settled down due to adaptation, the government has forgotten these warriors by not paying wages to them,” said Wani.