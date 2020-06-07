Re-opening amid surge in COVID19 cases risky: DAK

With Kashmir witnessing surge in number of COVID19 cases, Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Sunday said re-opening economic activities would be risky.

“Reopening of activities while COVID is still circulating widely will accelerate virus transmission in the community which would be disastrous,” said DAK President, Dr Nisar ul Hassan. “If we reopen now, we will be back into a situation where our only response would be another lockdown.”

He said the purpose of lockdown was to keep people away from coming into contact with each other, therefore curbing the spread of the virus.

“With cases rising thick and fast, reopening would further deteriorate the situation, the effect of which could be worse than what has happened,” said Dr Hassan.

He said a vast majority of people were uninfected “making them like dry kindling or a forest floor.”

“Sudden relaxation of restrictions will supply new targets for the coronavirus,” he said, adding “the virus will keep burning until it runs out of fuel.”

Dr Hassan said they understand the anxiety that people were facing and were acutely aware of the economic and social impact of prolonged closure of various sectors.

“All of us want to get back to normal as soon as possible and to be able to see our friends and families. But, we are not in a situation to open it up because opening prematurely will result in more cases and we will have to shut down again,” he said.

Dr Hassan said next few weeks were crucial. “Returning to a situation where we will have no control is far worse than a week or two of social measures,” he said.