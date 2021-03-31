Re-registration of non-J&K vehicles illogical: Apni Party

Taking strong exception to the re-registration of non-Jammu and Kashmir purchased vehicles Apni Party Tuesday said that arbitrary induction of such laws was adding more monetary burdens on the people currently bearing the brunt of an economic recession.

A statement of Apni Party issued here quoted that the party’s spokesperson Javid Hassan Baig as saying that the time chosen for such a move was absolutely awkward, especially for the people who are not in a position to afford brand new vehicles from the market.

“Such a section of the people chooses to go for second-hand vehicles which are considerably inexpensive and freely available outside J&K,” he said. Baig urged the government to review its re-registration order and slash the registration fee by at least 50 percent on non-J&K purchased vehicles. Meanwhile, a delegation of Apni Party visited the residence of a domestic violence victim in Badaran village of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

A separate statement of Apni Party said that the victim, mother of two, had sustained critical burn injuries after being set afire allegedly by her in-laws.

On this occasion, former member of State Human Rights Commission and Apni Party’s women wing leader Dilshad Shaheen expressed her deep concern over the rising number of cases of domestic violence across Jammu and Kashmir.

She urged the government to take proactive measures to deal with this kind of situation and appealed people to give proper respect to the women in all spheres of life.