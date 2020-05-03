Reach out to poor in red, buffer zones: JKAP to Govt

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) leader Abdul Rahim Rather on Sunday appealed the government to provide two months free ration to the poverty stricken people in villages falling under red and buffer zones in Kashmir.

In a statement, Rather expressed concern over the plight of the people living in red and buffer zones where they lack food.

“The government should provide all possible help to these poor and helpless people in restricted areas by providing ensuring free ration for two months so that they do not face starvation like situation,” said Rather.

The former legislator from Kokernag said most people in these villages were poor and they do not have sufficient ration. “So cash assistance should be given to the deserving families to meet their needs,” he said.

He said people from Kharpora, Nowgam, Telwani and surrounding buffer zone of these villages were facing distressed situation due to the strict lockdown conditions imposed by the authorities.

He appealed the government should ensure health services and other essentials commodities like ration, LPG, electricity, and water supplies uninterrupted in the containment areas.