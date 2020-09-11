Reaching out to people fundamental objective of B2V: Advisor Bhatnagar

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar has said that the fundamental objective of Back to Village (B2V) is to reach out to the people at grassroots level and to involve them in the mission of equitable development.

“Encouraged by the success of the first and second editions of the programme, the third phase of flagship programme (B2V3) will be held from October 2 to October 12, 2020, under the able leadership of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha”, the Advisor said.

He added that B2V3 will concentrate on implementation and execution of developmental schemes on the ground as well as strengthening of grievance redressal.

“This phase of Back to Village will also look at the various flagship programmes and individual beneficiary oriented schemes and ascertain the impediments and issues which hamper their full implementation”, Advisor Bhatnagar maintained.

Advisor Bhatnagar urged people to participate in the Jan Abhiyan with zeal.