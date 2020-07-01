Realize desirable results during Kisan Pakhwada: DC Pulwama

Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, Dr Raghav Langer on Wednesday directed the concerned officers here to realize the desirable results during Kisan Pahwada.

The DC said this while discussing the modalities regarding “Kissan Pakhwada,”which shall be observed from 7th July to 21st July 2020 across the country.

During the meeting threadbare discussion was held on various objectives of Kissan Pakhwada including saturation of KCC to cent percent farmers, foolproof final list of beneficiaries under PM Kissan, removal of bottlenecks for farmers in obtaining loans against KCC, credit to primary agriculture sector, massive awareness regarding schemes available for farmers and organizing Kissan melas.

With regard to the saturation of cent percent KCC to farmers, he asked the concerned officers to work in close coordination to achieve the target within the shortest possible time.

For framing a fool proof final list of the beneficiaries under PM Kisan, he asked the Chief Agriculture Officer to share the list with the concerned Tehsildars to verify the same through revenue records and submit it to the banks for crediting the benefit into the accounts of farmers.