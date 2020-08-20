Recent killing of militants success for forces: DGP

Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh, on Thursday termed the recent killing of militants a huge success for the security forces and a huge blow to militant organisations.

“Around 26 top militant commanders have been killed during the last seven months in different encounters across Kashmir. The killing of top commanders has broken the leadership structure of the militant organisations,” he said.

The DGP along with IGP Kashmir and Commander of Army’s 7RR on Thursday visited the district police lines Handwara where he addressed the media.

Giving details about Handwara encounter which left two militants dead including Nasir-u-Din Lone of Sopore and Ali Bhai of Pakistan, the DG said that Nasir-u-Din had been given command of LeT in north Kashmir after the death of Sajad Hyder at Kreeri on Tuesday.

“The slain militant commander was involved in the killing of 6 CRPF personnel in two separate attacks at Sopore and Handwara in April and May, besides involved in the killing of a cop, two civilians and two army soldiers. He carried a grenade attack in Sopore market which left 19 civilians injured,” he said.

The DG said that Sajad Hyder was the brain behind recruiting youths in militant organisations.

On the recent attacks in Srinagar, the DGP said that Srinagar has always had the presence of some militants.

“Just a few days back on receiving information about the presence of a militant, Shakir, in Srinagar city, an operation was launched, he ran away leaving behind arms and ammunition,” said the DG.

On the recent alleged fake encounter in Shopian in which three labourers were allegedly killed, the DGP said that a court of inquiry has been already ordered by the army and is progressing well. “The Police have also started a separate investigation.”

IGP Vijay Kumar, in response to a question, said that around 198 militants were active in Kashmir at present.

The commander of 7RR said their aim was to stop the recruitment cycle.