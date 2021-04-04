Reconstitute JK Pollution Control Committee: RTI Movement

Jammu & Kashmir RTI Movement has shown its resentment over the constitution of Jammu & Kashmir Pollution Control Committee (JKPCC), which according to RTI Movement is not representing Govt institutions and civil society groups from Kashmir valley.

In a statement issued to press Chairman RTI Movement Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat said that he has no personal grudge against the persons made members of the J&K Pollution Control Committee (JKPCC) but how can Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) not include Govt institutions or NGOs based in Kashmir who work on environmental and climate action issues directly?

“According to gazette notification dated 25th March 2021 , Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has constituted J&K Pollution Control Committee (JKPCC) which has a chairperson and 13 members. The members include Administrative Secretaries of Industries, Housing & Urban Development, Health & Medical Education, Transport, Jal Shakti, Commissioner Jammu Municipal Corporation, MC GMC Jammu, some NGOs from Jammu like National Development Foundation etc, but there is no mention of SMC, Urban Environmental Engineering Department Kashmir (UEED), Wullar Conservation Authority, Environment & Ecology Department, Lakes and Waterways Dev Authority or NGO’s from Kashmir valley. We appeal LG Manoj Sinha and the Chief Secretary to intervene. The Govt must reconstitute this committee,” said Dr Raja Muzaffar.