GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 8, 2021, 8:12 PM

Record 60 COVID-19 deaths in a day in J&K; 4,788 new cases

The fresh fatalities comprise 42 in Jammu division and 18 in Kashmir.
Relatives and health workers carrying a dead body to graveyard at Makhdoom Sahab downtown srinagar [GK Photo/ Amaan Farooq]
Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday reported a record 60 fresh COVID-19 deaths even as 4,788 new cases were also reported in the last 24 hours. 

Of the 60 fresh fatalities, 42 of them have been reported in Jammu while 18 were reported in Kashmir taking the overall tally in J&K to 2,672, government data read.

As per the figures, the fresh cases comprise 3,259 in Kashmir division and 1,529 in Jammu reported in the last 24 hours as on 5 pm today. 

The overall death toll comprises 1,533 in Kashmir and 1,139 in Jammu. 

There are a total of 46,535 active cases in J&K,- 30,387 in Kashmir and 16,148 in Jammu. 

