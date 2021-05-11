Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 11, 2021, 8:49 PM

Record 65 new COVID-19 deaths in J&K, 4,352 fresh cases

Active cases breach 50,000 mark.
A health worker prepares a COVID-19 test sample on the outskirts of Srinagar, May 9, 2021. [Mubashir Khan/ GK]
A health worker prepares a COVID-19 test sample on the outskirts of Srinagar, May 9, 2021. [Mubashir Khan/ GK]

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday reported a record 65 new COVID-19 deaths even as 4,352 fresh cases were also reported in the last 24 hours.

As per the government data, 2,644 of the fresh cases were reported from Kashmir division and 1,708 in Jammu in the last 24 hours as on 5 pm today.

Of the 65 fresh fatalities, 41 of them have been reported in Jammu while 24 were reported in Kashmir taking the overall tally in J&K to 2,847.

The overall death toll comprises 1,596 in Kashmir and 1,251 in Jammu.

There are a total of 50,701 active cases in J&K,- 32,660 in Kashmir and 18,041 in Jammu.

A total of 3,537 COVID-19 patients recovered from the deadly disease today taking the total recoveries to 1,71,350.

