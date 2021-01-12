Recover pending electricity dues from VIPs, Govt deptts: Darakhshan

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokeswoman Darakhshan Andrabi Tuesday asked the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s administration to recover the pending electricity due of the VIPs and government departments.

A statement of BJP issued here said expressing surprise at the huge amounts of accumulated unpaid electricity dues of many organisations, offices and VIPs in J&K, Andrabi said that it was unjust to continue electricity supply to the erring departments, organisations or VIPs.

“This past practice of free luxuries to VIPs needs to be stopped immediately. We have to start streamlining the systems from the top, which will entrust confidence among the common masses in the government working systems,” she said in the statement.

Andrabi also urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s administration to develop a robust transmission system on priority.

“We have a very faulty electricity distribution network in J&K which results in huge transmission losses,” she said. “Those who ruled us ran J&K on an adhoc basis and never cared about streamlining the system.”

Andrabi expressed satisfaction on the government taking up a four-year plan of making J&K electricity-surplus region where entire population would get 24-hour electric supply.

She appealed the public representatives to educate people in their areas to desist from electricity-theft.

“By handing over electricity management to the Power Development Corporation, we can expect a better distribution and billing system in J&K,” Andrabi said in the statement.