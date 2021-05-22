Recovery rate increasing, positive rate decreasing: DC Baramulla

Briefing about the latest position of COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken by the district administration, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Bhupinder Kumar Saturday said that recovery rate of patients was continuously increasing whereas the positivity rate had drastically reduced during the past few days.

The DC said that this became possible with the active public cooperation as people abided by the requisite SOPs and guidelines pertaining to the pandemic.

Expressing gratitude of the people, the DC said he hoped that the people would further cooperate with the administrative functionaries for combating the challenge of COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that only coordinated and joint initiatives of different stakeholders might prove beneficial to come out of these critical circumstances. Enlisting various initiatives, the DC said that in the recently-established 62-bedded additional ward at GMC, ventilators were being used on case-to-case basis which was a positive development of its kind.

He said that five additional COVID-19 wellness centers were also established in addition to the already existing centers to cope with the growing challenge. The DC said that five-bedded COVID Care Centres (CCCs) were being established at the Panchayat level which apart from delivering medicare services would be used to disseminate necessary awareness among the masses.